Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 2047 energy and manufacturing plan
On Independence Day, PM Modi talked about how India's focus on self-reliance helped keep essential resources like petrol and fertilizers available, even when the world faced shortages.
He also laid out big plans for energy security and manufacturing, all aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047.
Modi highlights hydrogen train, nuclear target
Modi highlighted India's push for green tech, like launching the world's longest hydrogen-powered train and expanding city gas networks from 70 to 700 cities since 2014.
He announced a target of 100 GW nuclear power by 2047 (with new reactors coming), opening up almost all coastline areas for oil and gas exploration, and putting a spotlight on high-quality manufacturing to boost India's global game.
Modi sees trade, tech, food processing
Modi sees food processing, tech innovation, and new free trade deals as key steps toward a self-reliant, globally competitive India.
His vision is clear: more energy security, less import dependence, and making India future-ready by its centenary of independence.