Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges IIT graduates to handle surprises
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to IIT graduates on Saturday, encouraging them to face life's unpredictable "out of syllabus" moments with resilience.
He reminded them that while not everything can be planned for, their education gives them the tools to handle surprises and keep moving toward their dreams, all while making a difference in society.
Modi urges graduates to lead innovation
Modi highlighted how technology and innovation are shaping the future, urging graduates to leverage their education and skills to contribute positively to society and be at the forefront of technology and innovation.
He expressed confidence in this generation's ability to drive positive change for India.