Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges lifelong learning at IIT-Delhi convocation
India
At IIT-Delhi's convocation, PM Modi kept it real with the graduating class, reminding them that the future is unpredictable and lifelong learning is key.
He encouraged everyone to "keep your curiosity alive" and said, "Those who learn, win."
Narendra Modi stresses resilience creativity open-mindedness
Modi also urged students to see obstacles as chances for growth and innovation.
He emphasized resilience, creativity, and staying open-minded in a rapidly changing world.
His advice: keep your curiosity alive in life... Keep your learning instinct alive. Those who learn, win, along with his call to remain open to new situations and challenges.