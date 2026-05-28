Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges ministers to carpool, save fuel
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants his ministers to walk the talk on saving fuel, so he's encouraged them to carpool, especially if they are headed to the same meetings.
This is part of his push for greener habits, following moves like shrinking his own security convoy and asking ministers to use fewer vehicles.
Ministers share rides, BJP trims fleets
Some ministers quickly responded by sharing rides for a meeting at Kartavya Bhawan-3.
Across states, Bharatiya Janata Party ministers have started cutting their fleets or using public transport, but not everyone's on board yet.
Modi also urged ministers to connect more with people and gave a shout-out to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for leading by example in public outreach.