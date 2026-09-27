Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges online Census 2027 registration
India
PM Modi is encouraging people to take part in Census 2027 by registering their household details online.
In his latest Mann ki Baat, he shared that over 320 million families are already on board, and the house-listing and housing census work phase (started in April 2026) is nearly complete in 31 states and Union territories.
Census 2027 online in 16 languages
Census 2027 is going digital for the first time, letting you fill out your info online in 16 languages, so it's way more accessible and efficient.
Modi also spotlighted the government's campaign against drug abuse, sports talent hunts in rural areas, and local projects like amla processing and nutrition drives, all aimed at boosting health, opportunity, and sustainable growth across India.