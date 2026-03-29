Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges unity amid energy supply concerns
In his latest Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to stick together as the Israel-Iran conflict shakes up global energy supplies.
He credited India's steady approach to strong international friendships and local strengths, and reminded people not to fall for fake news or divisive tactics during these tense times.
Modi warns Hormuz disruptions threaten energy
Modi pointed out that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz since late February have hit oil and gas flows worldwide, which could affect India too.
He thanked Gulf countries for supporting over 10 million Indians living there, and warned against letting politics or misinformation make things worse.
Referring to the global impact of COVID-19, he encouraged everyone to stay united and hopeful for better times once peace returns.