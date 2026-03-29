Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges unity amid energy supply concerns

Modi warns Hormuz disruptions threaten energy

Modi pointed out that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz since late February have hit oil and gas flows worldwide, which could affect India too.

He thanked Gulf countries for supporting over 10 million Indians living there, and warned against letting politics or misinformation make things worse.

Referring to the global impact of COVID-19, he encouraged everyone to stay united and hopeful for better times once peace returns.