Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges 'Vocal for local' for Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants everyone to make Diwali shopping count by choosing local products.

On his Mann Ki Baat, he pitched the "Vocal for Local" initiative and said Indians have started giving significance to "indigenous goods during festivals" and that the initiative celebrates "the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication and spirit of service of the common man of our country."

This episode also marked 12 years of the show since it began on Vijayadashami in 2014.