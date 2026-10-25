Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges 'Vocal for local' for Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants everyone to make Diwali shopping count by choosing local products.
On his Mann Ki Baat, he pitched the "Vocal for Local" initiative and said Indians have started giving significance to "indigenous goods during festivals" and that the initiative celebrates "the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication and spirit of service of the common man of our country."
This episode also marked 12 years of the show since it began on Vijayadashami in 2014.
Modi reflects on 'Mann Ki Baat'
Modi called Diwali the perfect time to back Indian craftsmanship, saying buying local is a tribute to hardworking citizens.
He reflected on Mann Ki Baat's journey as a way to connect with people from all walks of life, saying that all of you have been both fellow travelers and guides on this journey.