Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Somnath for 75-year Amrut Mahotsav

Modi links Somnath to national resolve

Modi described Somnath as a symbol of India's strength (rebuilt even after repeated invasions) and credited Sardar Patel for leading its revival.

He tied this legacy to achievements like Pokhran nuclear tests and Chandrayaan's Shiv Shakti Point, saying they all show national resolve.

The event also featured air force aerial shows, Vedic hymns, and rituals with holy water from across India.

Modi wrapped up by unveiling a special stamp and coin to mark the occasion.