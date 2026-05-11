Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Somnath for 75-year Amrut Mahotsav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Gujarat for the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years since the iconic temple's reconstruction.
He called the restoration a sign of India's cultural comeback after independence, and joined in traditional rituals like Maha Pooja and Jalabhishek.
Modi links Somnath to national resolve
Modi described Somnath as a symbol of India's strength (rebuilt even after repeated invasions) and credited Sardar Patel for leading its revival.
He tied this legacy to achievements like Pokhran nuclear tests and Chandrayaan's Shiv Shakti Point, saying they all show national resolve.
The event also featured air force aerial shows, Vedic hymns, and rituals with holy water from across India.
Modi wrapped up by unveiling a special stamp and coin to mark the occasion.