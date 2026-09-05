Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits SRCC on centenary Teachers's Day

Modi took the Delhi Metro to reach campus, chatting with students along the way.

At SRCC, he launched a special 100-rupee coin for the centennial and received a framed memento after lighting the ceremonial lamp.

He praised SRCC for its dedication to education and said it had played a big role in shaping young futures. This was his first visit back since 2013.

This year, he also released a commemorative stamp honoring SRCC's legacy.