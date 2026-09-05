Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits SRCC on centenary Teachers's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi to celebrate its 100th anniversary, right on Teachers's Day.
He gave a shout-out to SRCC alumni as the "OGs" of leadership, using some Gen Z lingo to highlight their impact, and called the day a historic moment for a college that's been shaping leaders since 1926.
Narendra Modi launches ₹100 coin
Modi took the Delhi Metro to reach campus, chatting with students along the way.
At SRCC, he launched a special 100-rupee coin for the centennial and received a framed memento after lighting the ceremonial lamp.
He praised SRCC for its dedication to education and said it had played a big role in shaping young futures. This was his first visit back since 2013.
This year, he also released a commemorative stamp honoring SRCC's legacy.