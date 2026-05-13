Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits UAE and Europe May 15-20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy week, traveling to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15-20.
The main aim? Strengthening India's ties in energy, technology, and defense.
In the UAE, he'll meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to talk energy deals and regional stability.
UAE energy MoUs and Europe talks
In the UAE, Modi is expected to conclude MoUs on LPG and Strategic Petroleum Reserves, key moves for India's energy security.
The Netherlands visit is all about semiconductors and connecting with Indian students.
Sweden focuses on trade, green technology, AI, and space collaboration.
Norway marks a rare prime minister's visit in more than 40 years with talks on space and Nordic partnerships.
Italy wraps up the trip with discussions around defense co-production and maritime security with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.