Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Alluri Sitarama Raju airport
Big day coming up for Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi will open the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram on August 1.
The event is set to be massive, with over 300,000 people expected and major preparations led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Andhra Pradesh readies around 10,000 busses
To get everyone there, the state is rolling out around 10,000 busses, and 18 organizing committees from TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party are on it.
The airport itself is a nod to local culture: think Etikoppaka toys, Ponduru Khadi, Palasa cashew, and Araku coffee all woven into its design.
For extra Independence Day spirit, the whole place will be decked out in tricolor flags, and residents are encouraged to join in by flying flags at home.