Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Alluri Sitarama Raju airport

To get everyone there, the state is rolling out around 10,000 busses, and 18 organizing committees from TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party are on it.

The airport itself is a nod to local culture: think Etikoppaka toys, Ponduru Khadi, Palasa cashew, and Araku coffee all woven into its design.

For extra Independence Day spirit, the whole place will be decked out in tricolor flags, and residents are encouraged to join in by flying flags at home.