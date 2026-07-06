Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Dalai Lama happy 91st birthday
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopped on social media to wish the Dalai Lama a happy 91st birthday, calling his message of peace and harmony a "guiding force" for people everywhere.
Modi also highlighted the Dalai Lama's strength and dedication to making the world a better place.
Dalai Lama's compassion inspires millions
The Dalai Lama, born in Tibet in 1935, has inspired millions with his teachings on compassion, even after leaving his homeland in 1959.
Modi's warm wishes reflect how much respect and influence the Dalai Lama still holds.