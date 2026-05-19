Prime Minister Narendra Modi's January 2024 visit boosted Lakshadweep tourism

Lakshadweep visitors surged to 68,328

Lakshadweep's visitor count shot up from just 3,875 in 2020 to an impressive 68,328 in 2024: talk about a comeback!

Meanwhile, Indian tourists heading to the Maldives dropped off big time; India fell from the top spot to sixth place as a source of visitors there.

This shift happened partly because of diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, making local destinations like Lakshadweep way more appealing for travelers looking for beach vibes closer to home.