Prime Minister Narendra Modi's January 2024 visit boosted Lakshadweep tourism
Lakshadweep just got a major glow-up in the travel scene, thanks to Prime Minister Modi's visit back in January 2024.
He kicked off new projects for energy, healthcare, and education while sharing some love for the islands on social media.
His posts about Lakshadweep's stunning views and warm hospitality really caught people's attention, and suddenly everyone wanted to check it out.
Lakshadweep visitors surged to 68,328
Lakshadweep's visitor count shot up from just 3,875 in 2020 to an impressive 68,328 in 2024: talk about a comeback!
Meanwhile, Indian tourists heading to the Maldives dropped off big time; India fell from the top spot to sixth place as a source of visitors there.
This shift happened partly because of diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, making local destinations like Lakshadweep way more appealing for travelers looking for beach vibes closer to home.