Prince, brother of Raushan Anand, found dead in Nepal
India
Prince, the brother of Patna's well-known teacher Raushan Anand (also known as Raushan Sir), was found dead in Nepal under unclear circumstances on June 13, 2026.
At the time, Anand was already in jail for a vandalism and firing case involving Khan Global Studies, a rival coaching center in Patna.
Prince had also been accused in that same case.
Gyan Bindu and Khan Global clash
The feud between Anand's Gyan Bindu GS Academy and Khan Global Studies has been tense for years, with clashes over exam results and control of their shared campus turning violent since 2021.
After Prince's death, his family is heading to Nepal.