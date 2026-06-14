Prince, brother of Raushan Anand, found dead in Nepal India Jun 14, 2026

Prince, the brother of Patna's well-known teacher Raushan Anand (also known as Raushan Sir), was found dead in Nepal under unclear circumstances on June 13, 2026.

At the time, Anand was already in jail for a vandalism and firing case involving Khan Global Studies, a rival coaching center in Patna.

Prince had also been accused in that same case.