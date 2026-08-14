Prince Soni dies reportedly after stale patty at Jaipur school
A 17-year-old student, Prince Soni, collapsed at his Jaipur school before being taken to a hospital and declared dead there after reportedly eating a stale aloo patty from the canteen.
His family says the school didn't act quickly enough and blames them for negligence.
CCTV footage shows Prince walking on campus before suddenly collapsing.
School delayed medical care, family alleges
Staff tried CPR, but the school allegedly kept Prince on the premises for about 45 minutes; his family then took him to the hospital.
By the time his family arrived and rushed him there, doctors declared him dead.
His father, Amit, shared that instead of arranging urgent medical help, the school kept calling him for vehicle details.
Police question teachers and owner
Prince's mother, Nirmala, said her son was cold and unresponsive when she reached the school.
The family and other people gathered at the school to protest against the administration.
Police have registered a case and the teachers as well as the school owner have been questioned by the police.