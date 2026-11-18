Prince William tastes Indian dishes at Johar's Dharma in Mumbai
Prince William stopped by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai after the Earthshot Prize 2026 event, where he got a taste of Indian flavors: think butter garlic crab and chicken nargisi kofta, curated by Big Zest founders Chef Anand Morwani and Rohan Mangalorkar for a bespoke menu for Prince William.
Johar calls UK major filming hotspot
During his visit, William hung out with Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and top Dharma executives.
They chatted about how Indian cinema is making waves globally and how creative industries can bring cultures together.
Johar pointed out that the UK is now a major filming hotspot for Bollywood, saying British creative input has really helped take Indian films worldwide.