Pritam Lodhi's son Dinesh allegedly hits 5, sparking political row
A road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district is making headlines after a Thar SUV, allegedly driven by BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's son Dinesh, hit two women pedestrians and three motorcycle riders on April 16.
What started as a call for justice from MLA Lodhi quickly turned political, with debates over police action and responsibility.
Police challan SUV of Lodhi's son
Things got more complicated when Dinesh showed up at the police station in the same SUV involved in the crash, despite traffic rules.
Police found illegal modifications on the vehicle and issued a challan.
As political arguments heated up, older accusations of threats and assault against the Lodhi family resurfaced.
Victims said they felt let down by the family's response, raising fresh questions about accountability.