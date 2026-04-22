Pritam Lodhi's viral 'Karera' remark sparks controversy in Madhya Pradesh
India
A video of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi telling a police officer, "Karera does not belong to your daddy," has gone viral and stirred up controversy in Madhya Pradesh.
The comment, which dragged the officer's family into the mix, has sparked controversy, especially as it was seen as disrespectful to public servants.
IPS Association criticizes Pritam Lodhi's language
The IPS Association called out Lodhi's language for hurting morale and disrupting police work, urging leaders to show restraint and respect, especially on Civil Services Day.