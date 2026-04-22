Pritam Lodhi's viral 'Karera' remark sparks controversy in Madhya Pradesh India Apr 22, 2026

A video of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi telling a police officer, "Karera does not belong to your daddy," has gone viral and stirred up controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

The comment, which dragged the officer's family into the mix, has sparked controversy, especially as it was seen as disrespectful to public servants.