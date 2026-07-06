Private bus overturns near Bhawana village, 17 people injured
India
A private bus overturned near Bhawana village on the Bilaspur-Mandi route in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, leaving 17 people injured.
Locals jumped in to help right away, rushing passengers to Civil Hospital Sundernagar using their own vehicles.
Some received first aid and were sent home, but a few are still being treated.
Authorities probe Bhawana Chowk accident
Authorities are looking into what caused the accident at Bhawana Chowk.
Sundernagar SDM Amar Negi said the administration is doing everything possible for those hurt and reminding drivers to be extra careful during the rainy season.
MLA Rakesh Jamwal also stopped by the hospital to check on everyone and wish them a quick recovery.