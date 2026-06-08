Private bus overturns on Khammam district railway bridge, 22 injured
India
Late Sunday night, a private bus carrying 36 people flipped over on a railway bridge in Khammam district, Telangana.
22 passengers were hurt, most with minor injuries, but a few are still under medical watch.
Early findings say the driver lost control of the bus.
Locals aid rescue, authorities investigate causes
Local residents jumped in to help emergency teams get passengers out safely, and everyone injured was quickly taken to nearby hospitals.
Authorities are now investigating what went wrong, looking at everything from driver fatigue to road conditions.
The accident has sparked fresh worries about how safe private busses really are in the area.