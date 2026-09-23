Private Khatima Uttarakhand school criticized for bandaged student phone exercise
India
A private school in Khatima, Uttarakhand, is under fire after using a student with bandaged eyes, pretending to be blind from excessive mobile use, as an awareness exercise against excessive mobile-phone use.
The unsettling scene left students shaken and went viral on social media, forcing the education department to step in.
Harendra Kumar Mishra orders probe
District Education Officer Harendra Kumar Mishra has ordered an investigation into how the exercise was planned and whether it followed safety rules.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tushar Saini stressed that scaring children is not the right way to talk about phone use.
The incident highlights just how tricky it is to raise awareness about screen time without crossing a line.
Next steps will depend on what the inquiry finds.