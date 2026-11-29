Private schools in Delhi open nursery admissions December 1
Several private schools in Delhi kick off nursery admissions for 2027-28 on December 1, 2026.
Getting in depends on things like how close you live to the school, if you have siblings already studying there, and whether you're a firstborn.
For example, The Indian School gives top points if you live within three kilometers.
Schools finalize admission rules November 30
Schools will lock in their admission rules by November 30.
Some schools, like St. Columba's, also consider alumni connections and minority status.
Online applications are now the norm, with at least 65% of applications being submitted online, and the share of online applications could be as high as 80% in South Delhi localities.
The first list of selected students comes out January 20, followed by another on February 2; everything wraps up by March 12, 2027.
Bluebells School International's neighborhood criterion is applicable only as per existing junior school bus routes.