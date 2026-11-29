Schools will lock in their admission rules by November 30.

Some schools, like St. Columba's, also consider alumni connections and minority status.

Online applications are now the norm, with at least 65% of applications being submitted online, and the share of online applications could be as high as 80% in South Delhi localities.

The first list of selected students comes out January 20, followed by another on February 2; everything wraps up by March 12, 2027.

Bluebells School International's neighborhood criterion is applicable only as per existing junior school bus routes.