Priya Sharma and gym trainer arrested after Shashank Kantharia stabbing
Priya Sharma and her gym trainer have been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly trying to kill her husband.
Her husband, Shashank Kantharia, was stabbed several times at home on October 26 but survived and was taken to Yashoda Medicity Hospital.
Police registered a case after a complaint from Shashank's brother and found the knife used in the attack.
Priya Sharma, Pratap Singh face charges
Turns out, Priya Sharma, the wife, and Pratap Singh, a trainer at the "Fitness Headquarters" gym, started an affair after meeting at the gym.
When Shashank found out about their relationship, Priya and Pratap allegedly planned his murder so they could be together.
On October 26, Pratap went to their house with a knife and attacked Shashank.
According to police, Pratap told them during questioning that the two planned to marry and are now facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy.