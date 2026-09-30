Priyank Kharge, Byrathi Suresh discuss points-based driver's license system for Bengaluru
Karnataka is looking to shake up how traffic rules are enforced in Bengaluru.
The government is considering a new points-based driver's license system: rack up too many violations, and you could lose your driver's license for a while.
The plan, discussed by Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, aims to make city roads safer and less chaotic.
Proposed fines, training and digital tracking
If this goes through, expect steeper fines for things like illegal parking or riding on sidewalks.
Repeat offenders might have to take mandatory road safety training, and there could be stricter checks on helmets and vehicle modifications.
Officials are also talking about syncing up digital systems to keep better track of violations, all part of the push for smoother, safer commutes in Bengaluru.