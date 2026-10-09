Priyank Kharge warns US suspends some firms' permanent labor applications

Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge is sounding the alarm after the US announced a temporary suspension of some of the largest IT outsourcing firms from filing new applications under the Permanent Labor Certification Program.

He warns this move could make things tougher for Indian tech companies, raising costs and making it harder for Indian professionals to work in the US

Kharge urges India to get ready, saying, "But, we need to be more prepared," said Priyank Kharge.