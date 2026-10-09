Priyank Kharge warns US suspends some firms' permanent labor applications
Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge is sounding the alarm after the US announced a temporary suspension of some of the largest IT outsourcing firms from filing new applications under the Permanent Labor Certification Program.
He warns this move could make things tougher for Indian tech companies, raising costs and making it harder for Indian professionals to work in the US
Kharge urges India to get ready, saying, "But, we need to be more prepared," said Priyank Kharge.
India may gain high-value tech work
Kharge also sees a bright side: with fewer chances abroad, more high-value tech work might come back to India.
This could mean more Global Capability Centers opening up in cities here and extra demand for experienced tech talent.
He believes it's a good moment for India to step up as a global hub for innovation and product development.