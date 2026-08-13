Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'gau mutra' remark prompts petition about Kamakoti
India
A Change.org petition is making waves after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti a Gau Mutra Expert in parliament.
Over 14,000 people, including academics and scientists from India and abroad, have signed on since August 1, urging her to take back the comment and withdraw the expression and express regret for its personal and derogatory nature.
Petition defends V Kamakoti, urges civility
The petition highlights V Kamakoti's big contributions to tech, like the SHAKTI processor project, and pushes for more respectful conversations in parliament.
Supporters want educators and scientists to stand up for scholars' dignity and keep debates evidence-based and civil.