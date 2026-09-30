Pro-BJP syndicate pushes full 'Vande Mataram' at Calicut University ceremony
The University of Calicut is in the spotlight after a pro-BJP syndicate member pushed for the full version of Vande Mataram to be sung at an honorary doctorate ceremony on October 6.
This suggestion comes as some pro-left members want only two stanzas performed, sparking a debate just ahead of the event, which will see Governor and Chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Higher Education Minister Roji M John in attendance.
A.K. Anuraj urges full 'Vande Mataram'
On September 29, syndicate member A.K. Anuraj urged Vice-Chancellor P. Raveendran to ensure that the National Song, Vande Mataram, is sung in full, saying not singing the song in full would be punishable as per the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026.
Some pro-Left syndicate members wanted only two stanzas sung.