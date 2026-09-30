Pro-BJP syndicate pushes full 'Vande Mataram' at Calicut University ceremony

The University of Calicut is in the spotlight after a pro-BJP syndicate member pushed for the full version of Vande Mataram to be sung at an honorary doctorate ceremony on October 6.

This suggestion comes as some pro-left members want only two stanzas performed, sparking a debate just ahead of the event, which will see Governor and Chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Higher Education Minister Roji M John in attendance.