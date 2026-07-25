Probe finds authorities failed in Hauz Rani's Flourish Stays fire
A recent probe into the tragic fire at Hotel Flourish Stays in Hauz Rani, Delhi, which claimed 23 lives, has uncovered serious failures by multiple authorities.
Thick smoke blocked the main exit, forcing rescuers to break windows to save people.
The report points fingers at city officials, police, and licensing bodies for not enforcing safety rules that could have prevented this disaster.
Flourish Stays license renewed before fire
Shockingly, the hotel's license was renewed just one day before the fire, even though it had a history of unauthorized construction and was running a full restaurant on a "Tea and Snacks" permit.
Officials ignored demolition orders and requests to cut electricity for years.
The inquiry now recommends disciplinary action against those involved and raises concerns about possible collusion between staff and the hotel owner.