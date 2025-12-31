Next Article
Probe into Bhandup bus accident: Driver's past record under scanner
India
After a tragic bus crash in Bhandup that left four people dead and 14 injured, attention has turned to the driver, Santosh Sawant.
He was arrested following the accident, and authorities are now digging into his driving history—he's been suspended before for a minor collision.
Investigators are focusing on whether human error played a role this time.
What's being done about safety?
In response to ongoing safety worries, BEST has stepped up its training game—over 4,500 drivers have completed refresher courses since January, including those handling electric busses.
The Olectra GreenTech bus involved was found technically fine after the accident.
Both BEST and the RTO are investigating what went wrong.