Probe into Bhandup bus accident: Driver's past record under scanner India Dec 31, 2025

After a tragic bus crash in Bhandup that left four people dead and 14 injured, attention has turned to the driver, Santosh Sawant.

He was arrested following the accident, and authorities are now digging into his driving history—he's been suspended before for a minor collision.

Investigators are focusing on whether human error played a role this time.