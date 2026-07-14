Probe launched after 18 mothers die following childbirth in Rajasthan
India
Rajasthan is in the spotlight after 18 women died following childbirth since May, with five tragic cases at Bhilwara's maternity hospital in just six days, mostly linked to cesarean complications.
These incidents have put a harsh focus on the state's healthcare for new mothers and triggered a full-scale probe.
Families protest after cesarean kidney failures
Earlier, similar cases surfaced in Kota and Bikaner, and six women developed kidney failure after cesarean deliveries.
Families are protesting, demanding answers from hospitals over possible negligence.
Investigators found signs of infection in one operating room and are now checking hospital protocols, resources, and procedures across districts to figure out what went wrong and prevent more tragedies.