Probe launched after 46 girls fall ill in Mayurbhanj school
After dinner at Mantri SSD Girls High School in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, 46 girls fell sick and were being treated at the Mantri Health Centre, the Badasahi Group Health Centre, and the school hostel on Wednesday night.
Some are being treated at local health centers, while others are being treated in their hostel.
The district administration reacted quickly and has started an investigation into what caused the illness.
District Collector Hemakanta Say visits school
District Collector Hemakanta Say visited the school on Thursday to check on students and the situation.
Officials say categorical instructions have been issued to all districts to ensure hygienic conditions regarding food and other aspects, and they are looking into whether the food was responsible.
Sadly, this is not the first time something like this has happened in the area, so authorities have issued categorical instructions to all districts to ensure hygienic conditions regarding food and other aspects.