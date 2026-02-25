Dog seen with gangrene patient's limb inside Shimla hospital campus 

A stray dog was spotted carrying an amputated human limb near the recently operational Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS) in Shimla . The incident, which was caught on camera, went viral, triggering panic among locals and drawing sharp reactions from netizens. Eyewitnesses described horror as the stray dog moved about the hospital premises, with the severed human limb clearly visible in its jaws.

Waste oversight Limb was packed in biomedical waste bag The incident is believed to have happened due to negligence on the part of sanitation workers at AIMSS. A senior doctor said that after a gangrene patient's above-knee amputation on February 19, the amputated limb was packed in a biomedical waste bag and kept in the Biomedical Waste Complex (BMC) for disposal by Enviro Engineers.

Security lapse Dog snatched the limb from the packed bag However, on the night of February 21, sanitation workers allegedly left the BMC door open and unattended. This is when a stray dog is suspected to have snatched the amputated limb from the packed bag. The next day an empty waste bag was found outside the BMC complex. Per IE, security personnel attempted to retrieve the limb, but the dog grew hostile and fled.

