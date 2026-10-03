IIT-Bombay student suicide case: Professor denies caste harassment allegations
What's the story
The Mumbai Crime Branch has questioned Professor Suryanarayana Doolla of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in connection with the suicide of BTech student Sahil Wakode. The professor was interrogated for 8 to 10 hours on Friday at the Powai campus, India Today reported. During his questioning, Doolla denied allegations of caste-based harassment and said he had adhered to institute guidelines while dealing with Wakode.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation details
The Crime Branch is probing the circumstances leading to Wakode's suicide, including allegations of caste-based harassment.
They have recorded statements from around 40 people connected with the case, including family members, fellow students, and hostel staff.
Electronic evidence such as Sahil's mobile phones has been sent to a forensic lab for examination to establish a timeline before his death.
Investigation details
Last phone conversation under scrutiny
Sahil's last phone conversation is under scrutiny, where he reportedly discussed issues related to a Thermodynamics exam.
His family has alleged caste-based discrimination and mental harassment at IIT Bombay, naming Professor Doolla in the allegations.
The professor has denied these accusations, stating he followed institute procedures and did not use casteist language.
Campus unrest
Student protests at IIT Bombay
The case has sparked student protests on the IIT Bombay campus for 14 days.
On October 2, students announced a hunger strike with 10 demands, including accountability and reforms in student welfare mechanisms.
The Crime Branch is examining Professor Doolla's statement alongside other witness accounts and digital evidence as part of its ongoing investigation into Sahil's suicide.