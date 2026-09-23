IIT-Bombay suicide: Professor at center of row sent on leave
What's the story
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has placed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla on leave amid an ongoing probe into BTech student Sahil Wakode's suicide. A 10-member committee, headed by Professor Ramesh Venkateswaran, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Palakkad, has been formed to investigate the incident and submit a report within a week. The committee includes faculty members, an administrator, students, and a psychiatrist.
Ongoing investigation
Professor Doolla summoned for questioning
The Mumbai Crime Branch has also summoned Professor Doolla for questioning in connection with the case.
Earlier, they recorded statements from Sahil's parents and other students present during the examination.
The agency is probing allegations of caste-based harassment made by Sahil's family against Professor Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.
Evidence review
Crime Branch reviewing CCTV footage
The Crime Branch is reviewing CCTV footage from various locations on campus to trace Sahil's movements on the day of his death.
Fresh footage shows him leaving the examination hall between 12:30pm and 12:45pm and reaching his hostel room around 1:25pm.
IIT Bombay had initially claimed Sahil used a mobile phone during the exam to upload the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers but later apologized for prematurely characterizing events before completing their investigation.
Family claims
Allegations of caste-based harassment
Sahil's family has alleged he faced caste-based harassment and pressure on campus.
"He specifically told us that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla would say, 'I am from an upper caste and you are from a lower caste.' According to what Sahil told us, this had been continuing for around three months," his mother told reporters.
There is no confirmed evidence of such remarks by Professor Doolla.
Sahil's mother also rejected the claim that he had been caught using ChatGPT, demanding evidence.
Student protests
Support for professor
The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has defended Doolla, saying he was carrying out his duties as an invigilator during the examination.
The Faculty Forum said Doolla followed "Senate-approved exam procedure" when he reported the student for alleged phone use on September 18.
IIT-Delhi's faculty has also come out in Doolla's support.
"The forum expresses solidarity with Prof Doolla, his students, and the family, and condemns the tarnishing of his reputation," the IIT-Delhi Faculty Forum said in a statement.