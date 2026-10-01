Project Arunank marks 19 years strengthening Arunachal road infrastructure

Arunank isn't just for the army: it's also changing daily life for locals.

In 2025, the project achieved a milestone by paving the entire 278-kilometer Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road for the first time since independence, bringing reliable year-round access to remote areas.

In a 2022 Ministry of Defence update covering the preceding five years, BRO had built or improved 64 roads covering 3,097.15km in Arunachal Pradesh.

Plus, they're pitching in with tree-planting drives and supporting local workers, helping both communities and the environment along the way.