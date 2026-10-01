Project Arunank marks 19 years strengthening Arunachal road infrastructure
Project Arunank just celebrated its 19th year in Arunachal Pradesh, and it's a big deal for India's border with China.
Started by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) back in 2008, this project is all about building roads and infrastructure in some seriously tough terrain, making sure troops and supplies can move quickly and safely where it matters most.
Project Arunank paved 278-kilometer Hapoli-Sarli-Huri road
Arunank isn't just for the army: it's also changing daily life for locals.
In 2025, the project achieved a milestone by paving the entire 278-kilometer Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road for the first time since independence, bringing reliable year-round access to remote areas.
In a 2022 Ministry of Defence update covering the preceding five years, BRO had built or improved 64 roads covering 3,097.15km in Arunachal Pradesh.
Plus, they're pitching in with tree-planting drives and supporting local workers, helping both communities and the environment along the way.