Project HANUMAN launched to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in Andhra Pradesh

The project mixes tech and local action: Rapid Response Teams led by Forest Officers are ready with rescue gear, while trained 'Sarpa Mitra' volunteers handle snake rescues in villages. AI-based monitoring systems are being piloted to track wildlife movement and provide early warnings, and special elephant camps are set up for tricky situations involving elephants.

Other key features

Compensation for wildlife attack deaths has been bumped up to ₹10 lakh, with injuries now covered up to ₹2 lakh.

Plus, there's a new mobile app giving real-time wildlife updates so people can stay alert and get help quickly if needed.