Proposed Delimitation Commission could raise Lok Sabha seats to 850
A proposed Delimitation Commission, including the chief election commissioner or an Election Commissioner and the State Election Commissioner of the respective state, to redraw the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies.
This move is stirring up debate, especially since it could mean a big jump in Lok Sabha seats, from 543 to possibly 850, which might reshape how states are represented in Parliament.
Opposition warns delimitation may favor BJP
Opposition parties worry that redrawing boundaries could unfairly favor the ruling BJP or reduce representation for states like Tamil Nadu, which has kept its population growth low.
They are calling for safeguards so no state loses out.
The BJP says the issue is not going away anytime soon.