Protein inflation hits 5.3% amid feed costs and heatwaves
India
Protein-packed foods just got pricier: protein inflation jumped from 2.6% in January to 5.3% by June, says The Economic Times.
Blame it on costlier animal feed (thanks to global conflicts) and heatwaves making production tougher for farmers.
Milk chicken eggs fish pulses rising
Milk and chicken led the surge, with recent price hikes from big brands like Amul and Mother Dairy after heat stress hit yields.
Eggs and chicken rose due to heatwave-driven feed costs, while fish followed suit due to seasonal changes.
Even vegetarian proteins aren't spared: pulses are getting more expensive because of delayed sowing and less farmland, making future supply a worry for anyone who relies on them for their daily meals.