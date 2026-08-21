Delhi Police allows 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' at Ramlila Ground

The "Reservation Hatao Andolan" has been gaining traction through a digital campaign on Instagram. The campaign has been following protest-mobilization tactics similar to those used by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Earlier, it had called for an anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. However, the Delhi Police had denied reports of granting permission for such a protest at Jantar Mantar.