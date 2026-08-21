Delhi Police allows 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' at Ramlila Ground
What's the story
The Delhi Police has granted permission for a protest under the "Reservation Hatao Andolan" at Ramlila Ground on Friday. The no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District. The NOC allows up to 500 people to gather at the venue till 4:00pm and states that there is "no objection" from a "law and order point of view."
Twitter Post
Delhi Police's public notice
PUBLIC NOTICE— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 21, 2026
The office bearers of Reservation Hatao Andolan have been intimated through this official communication. All are requested to adhere the lawful instructions and remain peaceful.@lokniwasdelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/Z5vqaLdH8i
Digital mobilization
'Reservation Hatao Andolan' gaining traction online
The "Reservation Hatao Andolan" has been gaining traction through a digital campaign on Instagram. The campaign has been following protest-mobilization tactics similar to those used by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Earlier, it had called for an anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. However, the Delhi Police had denied reports of granting permission for such a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Protest denial
No permission for protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police had denied reports of granting permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar.
In a statement on its official X account, the police clarified, "No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar."
The decision to allow the Ramlila Ground protest comes amid these developments.