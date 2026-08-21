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Home / News / India News / Delhi Police allows 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' at Ramlila Ground
Delhi Police allows 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' at Ramlila Ground
The protest is scheduled for Friday

Delhi Police allows 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' at Ramlila Ground

By Snehil Singh
Aug 21, 2026
02:46 pm
What's the story

The Delhi Police has granted permission for a protest under the "Reservation Hatao Andolan" at Ramlila Ground on Friday. The no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District. The NOC allows up to 500 people to gather at the venue till 4:00pm and states that there is "no objection" from a "law and order point of view."

Twitter Post

Delhi Police's public notice

Digital mobilization

'Reservation Hatao Andolan' gaining traction online

The "Reservation Hatao Andolan" has been gaining traction through a digital campaign on Instagram. The campaign has been following protest-mobilization tactics similar to those used by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Earlier, it had called for an anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. However, the Delhi Police had denied reports of granting permission for such a protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Protest denial

No permission for protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police had denied reports of granting permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a statement on its official X account, the police clarified, "No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar."

The decision to allow the Ramlila Ground protest comes amid these developments.

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