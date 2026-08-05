Protest over alleged exam cheating in Ranchi enters day 12

The protest grew stronger on Tuesday night as five more students joined the hunger strike, bringing the total to six.

They want the latest JPSC exam canceled, all TDPL agency exams reviewed, and direct intervention from Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He says investigations are underway and justice will be served; police have already arrested 14 people and postponed the Mains exam.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and its youth wing BJYM are backing the students and calling for Soren's resignation over what they call a systemic recruitment scam.