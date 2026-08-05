Protest over alleged exam cheating in Ranchi enters day 12
A student-led protest over alleged cheating in Jharkhand's government job exams has hit day 12 in Ranchi.
Devendra Nath Mahto, the main face of the movement, began his water fast Sunday night at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
He started taking water after a request from activist Sonam Wangchuk but is still refusing food to keep the pressure on.
Students demand JPSC cancelation, TDPL review
The protest grew stronger on Tuesday night as five more students joined the hunger strike, bringing the total to six.
They want the latest JPSC exam canceled, all TDPL agency exams reviewed, and direct intervention from Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
He says investigations are underway and justice will be served; police have already arrested 14 people and postponed the Mains exam.
Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and its youth wing BJYM are backing the students and calling for Soren's resignation over what they call a systemic recruitment scam.