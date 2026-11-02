Protest over youth detention turns violent in Sepahijala, 4 injured
India
Things got tense in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Monday when a protest over the detention and assault of a local youth turned violent.
Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an officer, and one resident ended up injured, with the civilian suffering a leg fracture.
Everyone was taken to a hospital in Agartala for treatment.
Tripura State Rifles deployed, FIRs filed
After the clash, armed police and Tripura State Rifles were called in to calm things down.
Police have filed two first information reports, known as FIRs, but haven't made any arrests yet, and the BSF hasn't commented so far.
This is actually the second time in the past year that BSF personnel have faced such violence here.
Tensions between locals and security forces seem far from resolved.