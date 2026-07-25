Protester dressed as bride demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET
India
A protester dressed in bridal attire has gone viral for her unique way of expressing dissent and joined ongoing demonstrations against the NEET exam, calling out flaws in India's education system.
She urged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, saying "education is in danger," as students rally against paper leaks and irregularities they feel are putting their futures at risk.
Young people demand NEET exam transparency
The movement has picked up steam, with students, activists, and political leaders joining at key locations such as Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
From agitation at Jantar Mantar, young people are demanding accountability and a fairer exam process.
Social media is buzzing with support as calls for transparency grow louder across India.