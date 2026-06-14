Protesters block Pataliputra tracks demanding trains for Excise Department exams
India
Late Saturday night, more than 200 people blocked train tracks at Pataliputra station near Patna, demanding more trains for the Excise Department exams happening Sunday.
Things got heated when protesters refused to leave and started throwing stones at police, leading to lathi charge and tear gas by security forces.
Trains stranded, police probe exam disruption
The blockade stranded two passenger trains and a goods train for hours, while others had to be rerouted.
Normal service resumed around 3am.
Police suspect anti-social elements tried to disrupt the exams; CCTV footage is being checked and an FIR will be lodged.
Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav called the incident "unfortunate" and urged youth to stay calm during such events.