Protesters block Pataliputra tracks demanding trains for Excise Department exams

Trains stranded, police probe exam disruption

The blockade stranded two passenger trains and a goods train for hours, while others had to be rerouted.

Normal service resumed around 3am.

Police suspect anti-social elements tried to disrupt the exams; CCTV footage is being checked and an FIR will be lodged.

Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav called the incident "unfortunate" and urged youth to stay calm during such events.