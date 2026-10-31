Protesters smear ink on Cariappa over 'Gandhi hatheya kicchu'
Things got heated at Suchitra Film Academy when protesters smeared ink on Addanda C. Cariappa, director of the Kannada play Gandhi Hatheya Kicchu.
The group, led by one Kushal Hanumegowda, was upset about the play's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi as "anti-national" and a "slave of Muslims."
They said the show crossed a line and took their concerns straight to the police.
'Gandhi Hatheya Kicchu' complaint cites 50L/cr
Protesters claim the play unfairly blames Gandhi and Congress for India's Partition and includes misleading references like a ₹50 crore payment to Pakistan.
Fourteen people signed a complaint demanding legal action and called out alleged ticket scalping in Mysuru, plus what they described as rude behavior from Cariappa.
They sought legal action against Mr. Cariappa, the actors who performed in the play, and others associated with its staging.