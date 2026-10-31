Protesters smear ink on Cariappa over 'Gandhi hatheya kicchu'

Things got heated at Suchitra Film Academy when protesters smeared ink on Addanda C. Cariappa, director of the Kannada play Gandhi Hatheya Kicchu.

The group, led by one Kushal Hanumegowda, was upset about the play's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi as "anti-national" and a "slave of Muslims."

They said the show crossed a line and took their concerns straight to the police.