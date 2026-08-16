Jharkhand students to gherao CM Soren's residence over exam scam
What's the story
Protesting job aspirants in Jharkhand have announced that they are planning to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's official residence on August 20. The protesters, who are demanding Soren's resignation, allege irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. Piyush Singh, a spokesperson for the "JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch," said this is their first demand for accountability from the government over these alleged scams.
Protest escalation
Protesters have been on an indefinite strike
The protesters have been on an indefinite strike for 22 days, which included a "Tiranga Yatra."
Singh told reporters: "We have been pleading the government in a Gandhian way till now. But our demands have been falling on deaf ear."
He reiterated their demands for canceling the JSSC-CGL exam and demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.
Political pressure
Protesters ask Congress to pull out of Jharkhand government
The protesters have also asked the Congress party to pull out of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government.
Ravindra Paswan, another leader of the "JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch," said they want Soren's resignation as both JMM and Congress are allegedly not addressing their concerns.
He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to withdraw support if Soren doesn't listen.
Investigation demand
Demands for CBI probe into alleged irregularities
The protesting students have been demanding either a CBI investigation or an inquiry by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.
They have warned of intensifying their protests if their demands are not met.
The situation continues to escalate as protesters prepare for their planned gherao of CM Soren's residence on August 20.