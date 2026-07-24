Protests at Jantar Mantar disrupt central Delhi commutes and transit
India
Protests at Jantar Mantar have made getting around central Delhi a real hassle this week.
With barricades up on key roads and several metro stations closed for four days, office-goers are now walking long stretches, sometimes over two kilometers, to reach work.
Ride-hailing apps are not much help either, since police have restricted access in the area.
Jantar Mantar sees internet transit cuts
Clashes broke out on July 20, but authorities are keeping security tight, shutting down internet services and public transportation near Jantar Mantar.
One commuter said their travel time has doubled, and groups like the Public Transport Forum want officials to find a better balance between safety and letting people get to work.