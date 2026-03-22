Protests erupt across India against Transgender Persons Bill India Mar 22, 2026

Protests took place on March 18 in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi; a second round of protests occurred on Sunday, March 22, in locations including Panaji (Goa) and at the Chennai Press Club after the government introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Many in the transgender community say the bill could make life harder by taking away their right to self-identify and putting more barriers between them and basic support.

People are calling for the bill to be withdrawn, saying it doesn't reflect their lived experiences.