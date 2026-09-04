Protests in Arunachal's Bordumsa turn violent over Chakma Hajong inclusion
Tensions flared in Bordumsa, Arunachal Pradesh, this week as protests turned violent over whether Chakma and Hajong communities should be included in the local electoral rolls.
These groups, who settled in the state decades ago after being displaced from East Pakistan, are opposed by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students's Union (AAPSU), which says they aren't indigenous to the region.
AAPSU seeks electoral roll pause
AAPSU wants the electoral roll revision paused in Chakma and Hajong areas and has called on the State government to immediately suspend the SIR process there
and has asked the State's Home Department not to register an FIR against its members, one of whom was injured.
Meanwhile, the Chakma Development Foundation of India reminded everyone about a Supreme Court order from 1996 that protects each and every Chakma residing within the State from attempts to forcibly evict or drive them out.
Security has now been stepped up as both sides continue to stand their ground.