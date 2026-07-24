Protests leave overflowing bin, block cleanup at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
India
Protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have led to a serious trash problem: an overflowing bin, piles of food containers, and cardboard boxes are everywhere.
Cleanup is tough because barricades block big garbage trucks from getting in, so trash just keeps piling up.
Sanitation teams, volunteers clear nearly 15MT
Sanitation teams and volunteers are working hard: nearly 15 metric tons of garbage have been cleared since July 22, with people like law student Siddhant Singh saying it's "my way of contributing to keep the protest running."
Still, with constant deliveries of supplies and food for protesters, the waste just doesn't stop.