Protests over alleged NEET paper leak turn violent in Bihar
India
Protests over the alleged NEET paper leak got out of hand in Bihar on Saturday, especially in Patna and Chhapra.
Crowds clashed with police, damaged property, and even flipped police vehicles near Gandhi Maidan.
With things heating up quickly, authorities brought in extra police to keep things under control.
CJP asks Dharmendra Pradhan to resign
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led the protests, calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Tej Pratap Yadav from Jan Janata Dal was detained after joining students on the ground.
The CJP has now called for a nationwide candle march on Sunday.